WCI emitters sold off positions ahead of Q3 auction results, data shows

Published 21:49 on August 27, 2021 / Last updated at 21:49 on August 27, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California and Quebec regulated entities sold futures and options positions last week ahead of the Q3 WCI auction results publication that far exceeded traders' expectations, with financial firms adding to their length over that period, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.