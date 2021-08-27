California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices continued to set new all-time highs on the secondary market on Friday morning after the Q3 WCI auction results exceeded expectations this week, with more than 20 million call options now in the money.
NA Markets: CCAs set second consecutive all-time high, as 20 mln call options come into the money
