NA Markets: CCAs set second consecutive all-time high, as 20 mln call options come into the money

Published 18:38 on August 27, 2021 / Last updated at 18:51 on August 27, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices continued to set new all-time highs on the secondary market on Friday morning after the Q3 auction exceeded expectations this week, with more than 20 million call options now in the money.