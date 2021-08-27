Deputy MD, Forest & Carbon Investing, NatureVest – location flexible

A LITTLE ABOUT US

Founded in 1951, the Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. One of our core values is our commitment to diversity. Therefore, we strive for a globally diverse and culturally competent workforce. Working in 79 countries, including all 50 United States, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

NatureVest is the impact investment unit of The Nature Conservancy. NatureVest’s mission is to create and transact investable deals that deliver conservation results and financial returns for investors. Our vision is based on the conviction that capital markets, businesses and governments must invest in nature as the long-term capital stock of a sustainable, equitable and more efficient economy. Deploying a $1.6 million annual budget to achieve our mission, we source and structure investment products that support TNC’s global strategies, raise capital for these investments, and share our knowledge and experience with the investment and conservation communities to amplify our efforts in this emerging area. To learn more, visit: www.naturevesttnc.org

YOUR POSITION WITH TNC

The Deputy Managing Director, Forest & Carbon Investing is part of the NatureVest leadership team and oversees the development and execution of The Nature Conservancy’s Forest Investing strategy and portfolio. They will originate and manage numerous projects across multiple geographies in coordination with Global Strategy and Regional Leadership colleagues, and oversee a team of deal leads and forestry specialists.

Location is flexible for this position with preference for candidates in New York City, Chicago, London, Nairobi, or another major metropolitan area.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

The Deputy Managing Director, Forest & Carbon Investing will be responsible for developing and executing a global investing strategy that supports TNC’s goals in forest protection and carbon sequestration, forest management, forest restoration, and emerging soil and blue carbon strategies in deal structures that are competitive with similar NCS market offerings and meet investor expectations. This includes transaction sourcing and development; investor prospect identification and relationship development; financial analysis and modeling; capital structuring; and risk assessment and mitigation. The Deputy Managing Director, Forest Investing will develop a strategy for originating transactions, manage and execute a portfolio of investment opportunities, and ensure the achievement of key interim and final results. They will work closely with the Global Protection and Climate teams and relevant regional teams to source and vet transaction opportunities and ensure delivery of conservation outcomes. They will work closely with TNC’s Impact Finance and Markets team, including the Corporate Engagement and Carbon Markets teams to ensure a coordinated strategy across TNC related to carbon markets. Additional responsibilities include representing NatureVest at external events and working with the Tackle Climate Change and Protection teams to embed market intervention and finance in TNC’s global NCS strategy. The Deputy Managing Director, Forest & Carbon Investing reports to the Managing Director of NatureVest.

RESPONSIBILITIES & SCOPE

Oversees the development and execution of NatureVest’s Forests & Carbon origination strategy, including developing target outcomes, assessing the viability of investment opportunities, and new deal origination.

Originates, structures, and closes new transactions including developing financial and legal structures that satisfy TNC’s conservation and reputational priorities while meeting investor needs; conducts detailed negotiations with potential investors, operating partners and key stakeholders; and serves as lead on investor fundraising.

Incorporates cross-disciplinary knowledge to support program objectives, specifically the most current research on nature-based carbon sequestration and offset markets and policy

Manages the work of other professionals, inside and outside of the organization.

Holds fiscal accountability for a $1M-plus annual budget.

Works with fundraisers and donors to source new support and manage ongoing donor relationships.

Oversees performance of current forest investment portfolio and is accountable for communication to key investors.

Makes independent strategic decisions, frequently involving ambiguous information, based on analysis, experience and judgment.

May require frequent travel domestically and/or internationally and evening and weekend hours; at least 20% travel expected.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

BA/BS degree in Forestry, Forest Science, Environmental Science or equivalent field.

15 years’ experience in a private sector environment, such as management consulting and investment banking, or with a leading conservation organization or government entity, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Investment structuring experience including transaction structuring with debt, equity, and other forms of capital. Experience in securing capital from investors such as investment banks, private wealth managers, public pension plans, endowment funds, private trusts and high-net worth individuals.

Experience originating and closing forest investments ideally including outside the United States.

Network of forest asset managers and investors as well as carbon investors.

Experience developing business plans or major strategy assessments particularly related to conservation business strategies.

Experience with valuation, deal structuring, negotiations, financial modeling and analysis.

Experience in a supervisory role.

Fundraising experience, including identifying donor prospects and donor cultivation.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

B.A. or other degree with significant course work in finance or economics, or equivalent work experience highly preferred.

Masters Degree in Forestry, Forest Science or Environmental Science or equivalent field.

Strong team player who can build relationships and work collaboratively across the organization in an unstructured environment and with Conservancy partners.

Outstanding analytical and project management capabilities.

Superior written and oral communications.

Multi-cultural experience and skills in a language in addition to English a strong plus.

The Nature Conservancy is committed to diversity and encourages candidates with diverse and nontraditional backgrounds to apply.

ORGANIZATIONAL COMPETENCIES

Builds Relationships Builds productive relationships by interacting with others in ways that enhance mutual trust and commitment. Collaboration & Teamwork Works collaboratively with stakeholders across levels, geographies, backgrounds, and cultures to improve decisions, strengthen commitment, and be more effective. Communicates Authentically Communicates proactively and in a timely manner to share information, persuade, and influence with the appropriate level of detail, tone, and opportunities for feedback. Develops Others Takes ownership to help develop others’ skills, behaviors, and mindsets to help them maximize their workplace contributions. Drives for Results Sets challenging goals and objectives based on a strong sense of purpose and high-performance standards and steadfastly pushes self and others for tangible results, while ensuring work-life balance. Leverages Difference Demonstrates commitment to harnessing the power of differences strategically; consistently sees, learns from, and takes strategic action related to difference; and demonstrates the self-awareness and behaviors to work across differences of identity and power respectfully and effectively with all stakeholder. Actively seeks to build and retain a diverse workforce and fosters an equitable inclusive workplace by drawing upon diverse perspectives. Systems Leadership Thinks and acts from a broad perspective with a long-term view and an understanding of 1) the dynamic nature of large-scale challenges and 2) the need for integrating five key practices: skillfully engaging appropriate people; providing a clear process for change; taking a holistic view of situations; focusing on a small number of strategic actions, while learning from and adapting them over time; and being aware of how one’s own thinking or patterns of behavior may be limiting change.

This description is not designed to be a complete list of all duties and responsibilities required for this job.

APPLY NOW

To apply for job ID 50243, submit your materials online by using the Apply Now button at https://careers.nature.org/. Need help applying? Visit our recruitment page or contact applyhelp@tnc.org.