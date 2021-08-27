CN Markets: CEAs drop to lowest levels yet, as traders see more downside ahead
Published 09:33 on August 27, 2021 / Last updated at 09:33 on August 27, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
Chinese Carbon Emissions Allowances (CEAs) this week fell to their lowest level since the market launched, with traders expecting further drops in the weeks ahead amid a lack of demand.
Chinese Carbon Emissions Allowances (CEAs) this week fell to their lowest level since the market launched, with traders expecting further drops in the weeks ahead amid a lack of demand.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.