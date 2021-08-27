Quality and Compliance Manager, SustainCERT – Remote (Europe)

- About the Position
Founded in 2018, SustainCERT offers simple, tech-driven solutions for verifying impacts in climate protection, supply chains, and investment products. We are the official certification body for Gold Standard for the Global Goals, the most credible and robust standard for measuring, reporting and verifying climate and development impacts.
Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the Quality and Compliance (Q&C) Manager will have several important responsibilities: (1) administrating the QMS for accredited services; (2) providing oversight of the QMS for accredited services (3) acting as a focal point for SC’s ISO accreditation
The Q&C Manager will play a critical role in partnering with the Head of Certification, as SustainCERT continues to enhance its quality services and build capacity.
SustainCERT is incorporated in Luxembourg, but this position is remote. Ideally, this candidate will be located in Europe (EU).
- Primary responsibilities
Quality Management
- Assist a consultant in finalising processes, forms, procedures and support SC’s application for ISO 14065 accreditation (underpinned by an ISO 9000 Quality Management System)
- Act as a focal point for the QMS of certification and accredited services
- Be responsible for maintaining all documentation supporting the QMS
- Collaborate with the management team to identify opportunities for improvement
- Assist with company plans to migrate the QMS to a digital system
Compliance Management
- Provide internal oversight of the QMS for accredited services and on certification Standard Operating Procedures (ensuring processes are followed and records are kept, for example by conducting internal audits)
- Co-ordinate organisational preparedness for SustainCERT’s annual accreditation audit
- Co-ordinate the SustainCERT Appeals as well as Complaints and Non-conformity process for Certification and accredited services
- Assure compliance with all internal (e.g. QM processes) and external (e.g. GS KPIs) requirements
- QUALIFICATIONS
Essential Skills:
- Experience with ISO 9000 Quality Management Systems
- Experience in managing external audits
- Experience in conducting internal audits
- Able to work in a cross-cultural team in a remote setting
- High personal integrity
- Attention to detail
- Strong leadership and communication skills
Desirable Skills:
- Managing/working under an accredited QMS
- Working knowledge of greenhouse gas audits
- RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE
Please send a cover letter and resume to recruitment@sustain-cert.com. The position will remain open until a suitable candidate is found. Candidates selected for a first round interview will be notified by email, and candidates not selected for an interview will not be notified.