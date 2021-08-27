Quality and Compliance Manager, SustainCERT – Remote (Europe)

About the Position

Founded in 2018, SustainCERT offers simple, tech-driven solutions for verifying impacts in climate protection, supply chains, and investment products. We are the official certification body for Gold Standard for the Global Goals, the most credible and robust standard for measuring, reporting and verifying climate and development impacts.

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the Quality and Compliance (Q&C) Manager will have several important responsibilities: (1) administrating the QMS for accredited services; (2) providing oversight of the QMS for accredited services (3) acting as a focal point for SC’s ISO accreditation

The Q&C Manager will play a critical role in partnering with the Head of Certification, as SustainCERT continues to enhance its quality services and build capacity.

SustainCERT is incorporated in Luxembourg, but this position is remote. Ideally, this candidate will be located in Europe (EU).

Primary responsibilities

Quality Management

Assist a consultant in finalising processes, forms, procedures and support SC’s application for ISO 14065 accreditation (underpinned by an ISO 9000 Quality Management System)

Act as a focal point for the QMS of certification and accredited services

Be responsible for maintaining all documentation supporting the QMS

Collaborate with the management team to identify opportunities for improvement

Assist with company plans to migrate the QMS to a digital system

Compliance Management

Provide internal oversight of the QMS for accredited services and on certification Standard Operating Procedures (ensuring processes are followed and records are kept, for example by conducting internal audits)

Co-ordinate organisational preparedness for SustainCERT’s annual accreditation audit

Co-ordinate the SustainCERT Appeals as well as Complaints and Non-conformity process for Certification and accredited services

Assure compliance with all internal (e.g. QM processes) and external (e.g. GS KPIs) requirements

QUALIFICATIONS

Essential Skills:

Experience with ISO 9000 Quality Management Systems

Experience in managing external audits

Experience in conducting internal audits

Able to work in a cross-cultural team in a remote setting

High personal integrity

Attention to detail

Strong leadership and communication skills

Desirable Skills:

Managing/working under an accredited QMS

Working knowledge of greenhouse gas audits

RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE

Please send a cover letter and resume to recruitment@sustain-cert.com. The position will remain open until a suitable candidate is found. Candidates selected for a first round interview will be notified by email, and candidates not selected for an interview will not be notified.