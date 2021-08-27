Operations Director, SustainCERT – Amsterdam

About the Position

Founded in 2018, SustainCERT offers simple, tech-driven solutions for verifying impacts in climate protection, supply chains, and investment products. Our goal is to become the leading provider of best practice GHG accounting and certification software solution across carbon markets and corporate value chains by 2026. Our strategy is to mainstream best practice GHG accounting and certification by making it affordable, accessible, desirable for our clients.

We are the official certification body for Gold Standard for the Global Goals, the most credible and robust standard for measuring, reporting and verifying climate and development impacts. In collaboration with The Gold Standard Foundation, SustainCERT launched the Value Chain Certification solution late 2018 which has now become the benchmark framework for intervention level Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Scope 3 accounting in corporate agriculture value chains.

Reporting to the Head of Finance and Operations (under recruitment), the Operations Director is responsible to drive an effective customer satisfaction strategy across the organisation. She/he will be responsible for the management of SustainCERT’s Saas platform support services and will serve as a cross-functional resource for business process improvement across the company with a focus on client satisfaction.

This position will manage a team of 1-3 (FTE) initially, including a workflow manager and an operations officer. This is a tremendous opportunity for a strong leader to maximize and strengthen the internal capacity of a fast moving, high-impact organization.

SustainCERT is incorporated in Luxembourg, and this position is located in Amsterdam.

Primary responsibilities and tasks

Key Responsibilities

Deliver best-practice platform support services to clients With the technology team, create and operate a tiered support structure for SC’s SaaS platform as required, ensuring best-in-class platform related support is provided to all our users (e.g. incoming queries management etc.) Implement a data-driven strategy to monitor and enhance customer satisfaction

Oversee and optimize all relevant processes and workflows with a focus on client satisfaction Serve as a cross-functional resource to oversee the formalization of internal workflows and processes with a focus on customer satisfaction With the compliance team, ensure appropriate controls and feedback loops are in place to drive continuous improvement, monitor adoption and compliance With the certification team, the advisory team and the commercial team, ensure optimal resourcing of key clients’ contracts as well as timely and qualitative delivery of contracted outputs



Qualifications

At least 7 years of overall professional experience; ideally 5-plus years of senior leadership experience ideally in a fast-growing technology company or alternatively in the carbon markets / corporate sustainability industry

Experience setting-up and managing internal workflows and processes towards optimization with the goal to maximize customer satisfaction (ISO 9001, Agile, Lean or similar)

Experience in creating tiered support and operational models for state of the art SaaS platforms

Experience in designing data-driven customer satisfaction strategies

Experience in driving change across functional areas ideally in a start-up to scale-up context

Excellent inter-personal skills including problem solving, conflict resolution, cross-functional management and coordination

Experience working with a remote and culturally diverse team

A successful track record in setting priorities; sharp analytic, organization and problem solving skills which support and enable sound decision making

Excellent communication and relationship building skills with an ability to prioritize, negotiate, and work with a variety of internal and external stakeholders

A multi-tasker with the ability to wear many hats in a fast-paced environment

Personal qualities of integrity, credibility, and dedication to combatting climate change

Strong team player

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work independently and on own initiative

Minimum of a BA, ideally with a related graduate degree

RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE

Please send a cover letter and resume to recruitment@sustain-cert.com. The position will remain open until a suitable candidate is found. Candidates selected for a first round interview will be notified by email, and candidates not selected will not be notified.