Finance Director, SustainCERT – Amsterdam

About the Position

Founded in 2018, SustainCERT offers simple, tech-driven solutions for verifying impacts in climate protection, supply chains, and investment products. Our goal is to become the leading provider of best practice GHG accounting and certification across carbon markets and corporate value chains by 2026. Our strategy is to mainstream best practice GHG accounting and certification by making it affordable, accessible, desirable for our clients.

We are the official certification body for Gold Standard for the Global Goals, the most credible and robust standard for measuring, reporting and verifying climate and development impacts. In collaboration with The Gold Standard Foundation, SustainCERT launched the Value Chain Certification solution late 2018 which has now become the benchmark framework for intervention level Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Scope 3 accounting in corporate agriculture value chains.

Reporting to the Head of Finance and Operations (under recruitment), the Finance Director will play a critical role in driving the organisation through its next phase of growth by supporting the transition to a Saas business model, developing a compelling HR strategy to attract and retain talents, partnering with different departments to implement robust financial systems, and producing timely, concise management reports to support CEO and board level discussions.

This position will manage a team of 1-3 (FTE) initially, including a senior finance manager, a HR manager and an administrative officer. This is a tremendous opportunity for a finance professional to maximize and strengthen the internal capacity of a fast moving, high-impact organization.

SustainCERT is incorporated in Luxembourg, but this position is based in Amsterdam.

Primary responsibilities and tasks

Management and optimisation of all financial processes Oversee the preparation of quarterly and annual financial reporting materials and metrics for SustainCERT’s CEO, board of directors and shareholders Oversee all accounting close processes Analyse and present financial statements in an accurate and timely manner Lead on all financial accounting close activities Monitor organizational cash flow ensuring that the contract billing and collection schedule is adhered to and that financial data and cash flow are steady and support operational requirements. Ensure adherence to all business policies and accounting best practices, provide internal trainings whenever necessary Support the annual audit process, liaise with external auditors and accountant in Luxembourg Oversee the management outside contractors for AP and AR

Support the Head of Finance and Operations in optimising and managing company performance management and reporting processes Optimise and manage the annual budgeting and planning processes Optimise and manage internal processes leading to the development of company-wide and function specific workplans and performance scorecards (Objective and Key Results scorecards) Optimise and manage non-financial annual and quarterly performance management reporting across the company

Oversee and optimise all human resources management processes Ensure qualitative and timely recruitments processes, onboarding processes and employees’ performance evaluation processes Support the strengthening of SustainCERT’s collaborative, innovative and entrepreneurial culture Propose and implement a strategy to deliver on SustainCERT’s ambition to become a next-generation employer



Qualifications

Minimum of a BA, ideally with an MBA/CPA or related degree

At least 7 years of overall professional experience in a similar startup environment

The ideal candidate has experience of having oversight for all front office and back office activities, ensuring payments are processed timely and collections are current

Ability to translate financial concepts to – and to effectively collaborate with — colleagues who do not necessarily have finance backgrounds

Strong interest in innovative, progressive human resources practices

A successful track record in setting priorities; keen analytic, organization and problem solving skills which support and enable sound decision making

Excellent communication and relationship building skills with an ability to prioritize, negotiate, and work with a variety of internal and external stakeholders

A multi-tasker with the ability to wear many hats in a fast-paced environment

Personal qualities of integrity, credibility, and dedication to combatting climate change

Strong team player

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work independently and on own initiative

RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE

Please send a cover letter and resume to recruitment@sustain-cert.com. The position will remain open until a suitable candidate is found. Candidates selected for a first round interview will be notified by email. Please note that we will not notify you directly if you are not selected for an interview.