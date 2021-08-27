Senior Data Engineer/Scientist, SustainCERT – Luxembourg

About the Position

Founded in 2018, SustainCERT offers simple, tech-driven solutions for verifying impacts in climate protection, supply chains, and investment products. We are the official certification body for Gold Standard for the Global Goals, the most credible and robust standard for measuring, reporting and verifying climate and development impacts. In collaboration with the Gold Standard Foundation, SustainCERT launched the Value Chain Certification solution late 2018 which has now become the benchmark framework for intervention level Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Scope 3 accounting in corporate agriculture value chains.

SustainCERT is using technology to drive a digital optimisation of certification processes in carbon markets and value chain solutions with the goal to become the leading provider of digital climate certification solutions by 2030. To accelerate its growth and finance the transition to a software as a service company, SustainCERT is currently raising Its series-A with an expected close in Q3 2021.

Initially reporting to the Chief Technology Officer / Head of Technology, the Senior Data Engineer / Scientist will play an instrumental role in defining, and implementing SustainCERT’s data strategy and roadmap. The Sr. Data Engineer / Scientist will collaborate with peers in engineering and stake holders across the business, leveraging agile processes to deliver on the company roadmap.

The technology roadmap includes on one-hand the digitisation of carbon credit certification processes including data capture, GHG quantification and smart verification; on the other hand it includes the development of an emission factor management system to support value chain certification solutions and corporate GHG reporting more broadly.

The Sr. Data Engineer / Scientist will work closely with stake holders across the organization in order to drive forward the company’s data platform and capability. This is a great opportunity for a data engineer and/or data scientist to influence and contribute to a high-impact organization and a vital mission.

SustainCERT is incorporated in Luxembourg, and this position is ideally located in Luxemburg.

Primary responsibilities and tasks

Key Responsibilities

Co-design and actively contribute to implementation of SC’s SaaS platform Understand SustainCERT’s business and roadmap

Hands-on implement software for the platform

Significantly contribute to engineering infrastructure and tooling Support build-out and maturing of SustainCERT’s engineering organization Support recruiting and hiring of software engineers

Support on engineering best practises around coding, testing, test automation, continuous integration & deployment as well as security and cloud operations Significantly contribute and guide agile execution Collaborate with stake holders to ensure clear and complete product and sprint backlogs

Support team(s) sprint planning, execution, review and retrospective

Iterate towards our product vision Support and facilitate top-notch engineering culture Emphasize and participate in a psychologically safe environment for everyone in the engineering organization

Help foster a relaxed but also focused, motivated, delivery-oriented team that is eager to take product ownership to the next level and help save the planet

Qualifications

At least 5 years of professional experience in technology development and deployment; ideally in software companies; experience in software and system architecture a big plus

Experience with agile processes is a must

Technical qualifications: Deep knowledge of software development process Deep understanding of monolithic and (asynchronous) microservice SaaS platform architectures In-depth, hands-on experience with either .Net Core or Java in a web application context; Microservices a very big plus Hands-on experience with Python in a web application and/or data processing context Deep expertise in cloud native technologies and architectures (Kubernetes, Serverless, etc.) Experience with streaming data applications is highly desirable Experience with IoT and machine learning is a plus

Personal qualities of integrity, credibility, and dedication to combatting climate change

Strong team player

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Minimum of a Bachelor degree (or equivalent) in Computer Science or a related field

RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE

Please send your electronic application, including a letter of motivation, CV, the earliest start date and salary expectation to recruitment@sustain-cert.com.

Applications must be complete for consideration. Starting date for the position is as soon as possible. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.