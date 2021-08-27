Intern/Junior Support, Value Change Initiative, SustainCERT – Amsterdam

Founded in 2018, SustainCERT offers simple, tech-driven solutions for verifying impacts in climate protection, supply chains, and investment products. We are the official certification body for Gold Standard for the Global Goals, the most credible and robust standard for measuring, reporting and verifying climate and development impacts.

In collaboration with Gold Standard Foundation, SustainCERT launched the Value Chain Program to support the development and stakeholder engagements needed to launch a best-practice benchmark framework for Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Scope 3 accounting, in particular, for direct interventions aimed at lowering the emissions of purchased goods and services in corporate value chains.

Building on these foundations, SustainCERT intends to expand the program towards a full initiative that brings together civil society organisations, technical and carbon experts, and corporate and project development practitioners – to support new guidance developments for other types of scope 3 interventions and categories, to offer sector working groups for peer learning, defining best-practice, and testing new guidance documents, with dedicated labs to scope out shared needs and requirements for further guidance and system developments.

Reporting to the Value Chain Senior Program Manager, the Value Change Initiative Intern (based in Amsterdam) will have three main responsibilities. She/he will be responsible for the support of the general operation tasks of the Secretariat, administrative and support tasks that are needed to manage partner and participant contributions, engagements and communications of the Value Change Initiative Secretariat, including contacts management, invoicing, platform admin. In addition, she will assist the team with other support tasks and office management.

This work will be performed in close collaboration with the SustainCERT Value Chain Senior Program Manager, Head of Commercial and Partnership, with support of the SustainCERT Operations manager on such as contract management and invoicing.

SustainCERT is incorporated in Luxembourg, and this position is located in Amsterdam.

Primary responsibilities and tasks

Support the operations of the VCI Secretariat with:

– Contact management and maintenance through CRM systems

– Invoicing and follow up with clients

– Support with contract management

– Support with outreach and comms activities (newsletters, meetings follow ups, etc)

– Assist the Value Chain Senior Program Manager with planning meetings, sessions and online or face to face events of the Value Change Initiative

Support the Value Change Initiative’s members Platform and Website with:

– Platform contact inventory and maintenance

– Support with onboarding of new partners or members and admin

– Maintenance, uploading and updating of resources and content on Platform

Assist with other tasks:

– Support the Head of Commercial & Partnership with admin tasks and contact management

– Office management support

Qualifications

Minimum 1 year of work experience, experience in an organization focused on corporate sustainability reporting and/or climate change is a plus

Experience with contact management and contact inventory through CRM systems

Experience with invoicing and credit controlling, and administrative tasks

Experience with online content management systems is a plus (e.g. Drupal, Buddypress)

Experience with events support and logistics is a plus

Strong team player with excellent interpersonal skills

Service-oriented, hands-on with a “can do” attitude

Good communication and English writing skills, with accurate attention to detail

Ability to work independently, multi-tasking and work under pressure or tight deadlines

Expertise in PowerPoint, Outlook and Excel

RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE

The duration will be a 6-months fixed term internship, with possibility of extension towards a full-time junior position . The location is in Amsterdam. Competitive monthly internship compensation and transport expenses covered. Please send a cover letter and resume to recruitment@sustain-cert.com, the position will remain open until a suitable candidate is found. Candidates selected for a first round interview will be notified by email. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.