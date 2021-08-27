Value Change Initiative Director, SustainCERT – Amsterdam

About the Position

Founded in 2018, SustainCERT offers simple, tech-driven solutions for verifying impacts in climate protection, supply chains, and investment products. Our goal is to become the leading provider of best practice GHG accounting and certification software solution across carbon markets and corporate value chains by 2026. Our strategy is to mainstream best practice GHG accounting and certification by making it affordable, accessible, desirable for our clients.

We are the official certification body for Gold Standard for the Global Goals, the most credible and robust standard for measuring, reporting and verifying climate and development impacts. In collaboration with The Gold Standard Foundation, SustainCERT launched the Value Chain Certification solution late 2018 which has now become the benchmark framework for intervention level Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Scope 3 accounting in corporate agriculture value chains.

Building on these foundations, SustainCERT intends to expand the program towards a full initiative that brings together civil society organisations, technical and carbon experts, and corporate and project development practitioners – to support new guidance developments for other types of scope 3 interventions and categories, to offer sector working groups for peer learning, defining best-practice, and testing new guidance documents, with dedicated labs to scope out shared needs and requirements for further guidance and system developments.

Reporting to the Head of Commercial & Partnerships, the Value Change Initiative Director (based in Amsterdam) will have four main responsibilities. She/he will be responsible for fundraising and strategic partnership management, developing and driving the long term strategy, as well as drive the initiation of new Value Change programs and corporate working groups, and support communications and outreach.

This work will be performed in close collaboration with the Head of Commercial & Partnerships and the Gold Standard Chief Technical Officer, with support of the SustainCERT Senior Value Change Program Manager, Communications Director, and the Client Services Manager on administrative tasks such as contract management and invoicing.

SustainCERT is incorporated in Luxembourg, and this position is located in Amsterdam.

Primary responsibilities and tasks

Fundraising and Partnership management Drive global fundraising efforts to secure foundational funding for the initiative Management of key partner relationships at global governance level Facilitate Global Steerco and Corporate Advisory Group

Strategy and development of new opportunities

Oversee the initiative strategy, programming and future developments, working in close collaboration with the Head of Commercial and Partnerships, and program managers responsible for implementation and facilitation

Outreach Manage outreach and communications activities (with support of Communications)Represent the initiative at key events, workshops and media interviews, and develop and drive flagship events hosted by the initiative

Design dedicated programs and corporate working groups Drive the concept initiation, proposal, funding agreements of new programs with key partners Work with program managers towards kick-off and implementation Support the BD team with outreach and recruitment



Qualifications

Minimum 10 years of full-time work experience, with demonstrated senior-level experience in an organization focused on corporate sustainability reporting and/or climate change

Wide knowledge of climate change, environmental markets and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Experience in fundraising for and coordinating multi-stakeholder networks

Outstanding presentation skills and demonstrated ability in public speaking and workshop leadership

Outstanding stakeholder engagement skills and ability to identify new opportunities

Exceptional organisational and time management skills with an eye for detail

A hands-on, autonomous, problem solver, with the ability to work under pressure and juggle multiple tasks and projects

Good collaboration and communication skills with the ability to work with a range of staff and stakeholders based all around the world

Excellent analytical and writing skills

A good team player with a positive outlook on work and a desire to make a difference in the world

Languages: English fluency required, other languages an asset

RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE

The duration will be a 1-year fixed term contract, with possibility of extension

Please send a cover letter and resume to recruitment@sustain-cert.com, the position will remain open until a suitable candidate is found. Candidates selected for a first round interview will be notified by email. Please note that we will not notify you directly if you are not selected for an interview.