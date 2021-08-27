Value Change Business Development and Key Account Senior Manager, SustainCERT – New York/Boston/Amsterdam

ABOUT THE POSITION

Founded in 2018, SustainCERT offers simple, tech-driven solutions for verifying impacts in climate protection, supply chains, and investment products. We are the official certification body for Gold Standard for the Global Goals (GS4GG), the most credible and robust climate standard, historically known for its work in carbon markets. SustainCERT’s mandate is to mainstream the credible verification of impacts across our three core markets: environmental markets (carbon and renewable energy markets), corporate sustainability reporting (Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas), and sustainable finance. We do so by scaling adoption of verification and certification to the highest standards across these markets and by launching innovative impact verification solutions that respond to pressing market needs.

In collaboration with Gold Standard Foundation, SustainCERT launched the Value Change Program to support the development and stakeholder engagements needed to launch a best-practice benchmark framework for Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Scope 3 accounting, in particular, for direct interventions aimed at lowering the emissions of purchased goods and services in corporate value chains. SustainCERT now offers trajectories to verify and certify impacts achieved by corporates in their value chains, in line with requirements to integrate these back to corporate level footprints, claims and (Science-based) targets.

Reporting to the Senior Director of Business Development, the Value Change Business Development and Key Account Manager’s main responsibilities will be to expand this portfolio and deepen relationships with existing Value Change clients to ensure client satisfaction and to enable opportunities for these clients to scale up their efforts. The Manager will also coordinate closely with delivery teams and provide input into relevant internal systems processes such as invoicing, project and time tracking and customer relationship management software (CRM).

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES AND TASKS

Develop and deepen key strategic account relationships to increase opportunities for new products and sales

Oversee overall delivery for and act as the main interface with key accounts

Develop proposals for strategic partnerships and key accounts in conjunction with advisory, certification and sales teams

Support the Value Change program with feedback, content and materials

Attend events relevant to the role

Coordinate with other teams to develop sales, marketing and pricing strategies

QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum 5 years of full-time work experience with prior experience in corporate sustainability, preferably with some Greenhouse Gas reporting and specifically Scope 3 reporting experience

Ideally based in New York, Boston or Amsterdam

Good understanding of corporate climate strategies including science-based targets, net-zero and carbon neutrality strategies

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Service-oriented and a strong team player

Excellent analytical and writing skills in English

Expertise in PowerPoint, Outlook and Excel

Experience with CRM systems and online content management systems

Proven working experience regarding organisational and time-management skills, accurate attention to detail; ability to prioritise and multi-task

Ability to work independently and on own initiative

Hands-on, autonomous, problem solver

RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE Applications can be sent to recruitment@sustain-cert.com. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

For the successful candidate based in Amsterdam, the duration will be a 1-year fixed term contract, with possibility of extension. For the successful candidate based in New York or Boston, the contract will be open-ended.

Salary will be based on experience and include benefits (e.g 5 weeks paid leave).

Start date: Immediately following hire.