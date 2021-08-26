RGGI emitters held allowances close to YTD emissions in Q2, as activity rose to pre-pandemic levels

Published 22:38 on August 26, 2021 / Last updated at 22:38 on August 26, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

RGGI compliance-oriented entities possessed carbon permits slightly above their year-to-date emissions during the second quarter, while activity in the Northeast US cap-and-trade programme has risen above pre-pandemic levels due to more participants, according to a new report released on Thursday.