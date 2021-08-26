UPDATE – RFS Market: RINs undergo volatile stretch on gas import strength, biofuel quota progress

Published 18:08 on August 26, 2021 / Last updated at 22:55 on August 26, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices in recent days pared back roughly half of their recent losses this week heightened by gasoline imports, but those gains quickly evaporated on Thursday as reports emerged of the EPA sending the next Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) volumes to the White House for review.