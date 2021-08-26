UPDATE – RFS Market: RINs undergo volatile stretch on gas import strength, biofuel quota progress
Published 18:08 on August 26, 2021 / Last updated at 22:55 on August 26, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
US biofuel credit (RIN) prices in recent days pared back roughly half of their recent losses this week heightened by gasoline imports, but those gains quickly evaporated on Thursday as reports emerged of the EPA sending the next Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) volumes to the White House for review.
*Updates with further details*
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.