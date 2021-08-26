NA Markets: CCAs soar to all-time high after auction surpasses expectations, RGGI continues to slump

Published 22:51 on August 26, 2021 / Last updated at 22:51 on August 26, 2021

California Carbon Allowances (CCA) prices surged to a new record just one day after the publication of a bullish Q3 WCI auction settlement, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) continued to fall from recent highs.