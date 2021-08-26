Uniper coal plant future in doubt after German court ruling
Published 17:38 on August 26, 2021 / Last updated at 17:38 on August 26, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Planning permission for Uniper’s Datteln 4 coal power plant was granted illegally, a German court ruled on Thursday, putting the future of the big-emitting facility in doubt just a year after it opened.
