EMEA > Uniper coal plant future in doubt after German court ruling

Published 17:38 on August 26, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:38 on August 26, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Planning permission for Uniper’s Datteln 4 coal power plant was granted illegally, a German court ruled on Thursday, putting the future of the big-emitting facility in doubt just a year after it opened.

