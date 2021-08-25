Idaho-based California offset project applies for LCFS ‘book-and-claim’ pathway

Published 16:43 on August 25, 2021 / Last updated at 16:43 on August 25, 2021

The developer behind a California-registered offset project in Idaho is following in the footsteps of numerous other dairy digesters in seeking to transition the project to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), according to documents published by state regulator ARB.