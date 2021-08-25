Japan ministries sign off on carbon trading plans, voluntary approach likely
Published 14:21 on August 25, 2021 / Last updated at 14:21 on August 25, 2021 / Asia Pacific, International, Japan, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Japan’s Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and Environment (MoE) ministries have signed off on separate interim plans for a carbon pricing mechanism, with the former’s proposal based around a voluntary baseline-and-crediting scheme as well as access to offsets generated home and abroad appearing to be the frontrunner.
