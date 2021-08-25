Swiss Re strikes $10 mln deal for DAC removal units
Published 14:02 on August 25, 2021 / Last updated at 14:02 on August 25, 2021 / EMEA, New Market Mechanisms, Switzerland, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Reinsurance giant Swiss Re has agreed to pay $10 million to be supplied with carbon removals units over ten years from Swiss-based direct air capture (DAC) specialists Climeworks, the companies said on Wednesday.
