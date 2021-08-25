Sweden partners with certifier Gold Standard on Article 6 work

Published 14:05 on August 25, 2021 / Last updated at 14:05 on August 25, 2021

Sweden has teamed up with carbon project certifier Gold Standard to support its work procuring international credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.