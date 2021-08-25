EMEA > EEX flags October start for sales under Germany’s domestic carbon scheme

Published 12:51 on August 25, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:51 on August 25, 2021  /  EMEA  /  No Comments

German exchange EEX will begin selling allowances on Oct. 5 under the country’s domestic emissions trading system for transport and buildings (nEHS), according to the Leipzig-based bourse.

