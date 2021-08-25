EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:36 on August 25, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:36 on August 25, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Carbon prices slipped back from early gains above €57 on Wednesday, following a key court decision on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Carbon prices slipped back from early gains above €57 on Wednesday, following a key court decision on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software