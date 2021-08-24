Oregon Clean Fuels Program logs historic deficit during Q1
Published 23:01 on August 24, 2021 / Last updated at 23:06 on August 24, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
The Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) posted its largest ever quarterly deficit during the first three months of 2021 due to a spike in fossil-based fuels and a decline in renewable alternatives, according to state data published Tuesday.
The Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) posted its largest ever quarterly deficit during the first three months of 2021 due to a spike in fossil-based fuels and a decline in renewable alternatives, according to state data published Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.