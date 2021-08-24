Few significant California LCFS impacts foreseen from gubernatorial election

Published 22:13 on August 24, 2021 / Last updated at 22:13 on August 24, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) prices could see some volatility should voters recall Governor Gavin Newsom (D) next month, but the programme itself is likely to persist, traders and regulatory sources said.