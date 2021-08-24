RGGI compliance entities took varied approach to carbon market in Q2, quarterly reports show

Published 17:47 on August 24, 2021 / Last updated at 19:10 on August 24, 2021

Large RGGI emitters took different approaches to the power sector cap-and-trade programme over the second quarter, with some adding length as allowance prices rose and others trimming holdings, according to quarterly reports.