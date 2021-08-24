Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 13:15 on August 24, 2021 / Last updated at 13:15 on August 24, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
Carbon prices extended their gains for a third day amid quiet trading early on Tuesday, supported by higher gas prices amid production outages at a North Sea field.
