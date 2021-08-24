Asia Pacific > Expectations grow that NZU auction will tap into reserve

Expectations grow that NZU auction will tap into reserve

Published 07:55 on August 24, 2021  /  Last updated at 07:55 on August 24, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

The spot price for New Zealand carbon allowances has risen above NZ$50 ($34.54) after the government announced changes to the ETS settings from next year, firming expectations that next week's NZU auction will tap into the 7-million cost containment reserve.

The spot price for New Zealand carbon allowances has risen above NZ$50 ($34.54) after the government announced changes to the ETS settings from next year, firming expectations that next week’s NZU auction will tap into the 7-million cost containment reserve.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software