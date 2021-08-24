Expectations grow that NZU auction will tap into reserve

Published 07:55 on August 24, 2021 / Last updated at 07:55 on August 24, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

The spot price for New Zealand carbon allowances has risen above NZ$50 ($34.54) after the government announced changes to the ETS settings from next year, firming expectations that next week's NZU auction will tap into the 7-million cost containment reserve.