Expectations grow that NZU auction will tap into reserve
Published 07:55 on August 24, 2021 / Last updated at 07:55 on August 24, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
The spot price for New Zealand carbon allowances has risen above NZ$50 ($34.54) after the government announced changes to the ETS settings from next year, firming expectations that next week's NZU auction will tap into the 7-million cost containment reserve.
The spot price for New Zealand carbon allowances has risen above NZ$50 ($34.54) after the government announced changes to the ETS settings from next year, firming expectations that next week’s NZU auction will tap into the 7-million cost containment reserve.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.