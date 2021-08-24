Manager, Policy & Advocacy, Carbon Market Institute – Melbourne

Positioned as a highly respected organisation that will continue to have real impact and influence on climate change mitigation in Australia, the Carbon Market Institute (CMI) is now at an exciting time in its evolution. CMI is looking for a Manager, Policy and Advocacy to join a passionate and dedicated team.

CMI is exploring the establishment of a ‘CMI Research Initiative’ backed by supporting CMI members or Research Partners. This role will lead CMI’s research and advocacy workplan, supporting CMI’s climate and carbon market development, decarbonisation and capacity building activities. The Manager, Policy & Advocacy will engage with CMI’s 100+ corporate members, who span Australia’s carbon market supply chain including emissions intensive entities, service and technology providers, financiers, carbon project developers, transport and primary production companies.

The successful candidate will have a minimum of five years’ experience in climate and carbon-related research and policy development with strong analytical skills, preferably with an economics background. This is a full-time position but a three or four-day position may be considered for the right candidate. CMI’s office is based in Melbourne but candidates based elsewhere within Australia will be considered.

Specifically, the successful candidate will work on:

1. Lead CMI Research Initiative projects in conjunction with CMI team members including analysis, briefing papers, reports and programs; and collective, multi-stakeholder research projects with CMI members.

2. Lead development of CMI policies including the annual review/update of CMI policy and advocacy positions; submissions to external policy and market development processes; and facilitating meetings of CMI’s Climate Policy Working Group and associated sub-committees or taskforces.

3. Support the Executive Team on advocacy strategies, engagement and relationship building with decisionmakers and stakeholders.

4. Speak on behalf of CMI to media and at public events where appropriate and assist in preparation of communication materials – releases, briefing notes.

5. Lead market intelligence management responsibilities including corporate member insight and industry development gathering; supporting Executive & team in related intelligence gathering; and information synthesis, management & dissemination.

6. Manage project, contracts and staff as required in the execution of above responsibilities.

7. Participate in and promote a learning, team-based culture.

8. Other general duties as required.

The successful candidate will have the following skills and experience:

Minimum 5 years of experience in policy analysis and/or advice, preferably in the climate and/or carbon sector.

Tertiary-level relevant qualification in economics, finance, law, sustainability or any climate change and carbon-related field.

Demonstrable experience in project management, work plans, work schedules, budgets and deliverables.

Experience in managing data (data collection, analysis and reporting)

Excellent verbal and written communication skills – across a variety of collateral, including report writing.

Ability to utilise communication skills to support service delivery, manage relationships and present outcomes and recommendations.

Experience in engaging with media and a network of journalists is desirable but not essential

Self-motivated, ability to work well remotely, under pressure and with competing tasks.

Results driven with demonstrated ability to meet and/or exceed set targets/KPIs

Exceptional team work and collaboration.

How to Apply

To learn more about CMI and view the role’s Position Description, visit https://carbonmarketinstitute.org/jobs.

Please send your application (CV) and a cover letter addressing the selection criteria and skills/ experience to brad.kerin@carbonmarketinstitute.org by COB Monday 6th September 2021.