Carbon Projects Sourcing Manager, North America, South Pole – NYC/SF/Remote (US)

Organization: South Pole (southpole.com)

Position Title: Carbon Projects Sourcing Manager, North America

Location: Flexible location in US (Remote), New York City, or San Francisco

Application Link: https://careers.southpole.com/jobs/1214627-carbon-projects-sourcing-manager-north-america?promotion=269250-trackable-share-link-carbon-pulse

Job Summary:

The purpose of this role is to manage and support sourcing efforts in North America, with a primary focus on sourcing emission reductions projects in the region. The Sourcing Manager will originate and develop business with implementation partners locally and globally with a focus on North America. This position sits within the Projects & Markets business line in North America, and will join the region’s growing Sourcing team. The Sourcing Manager will be responsible for structuring, negotiating and building new partnerships to develop emission reduction within North America. This role requires both commercial acumen and a technical understanding of carbon offset methodologies and North American regulations (USA; Canada), as well as expertise in one or more of the following: nature-based mitigation solutions, emission reduction solutions, technical removals, and/or plastics. You will work closely with global functional and regional leaders (sourcing, projects development, portfolio management, business development, etc.) to ensure South Pole seizes every relevant opportunity in the region to increase both our environmental impact as well as our market share, in carbon offsets. Through your vision and leadership, you will inspire our multifaceted teams to deliver strong value to all our clients and communities, and to advance the climate action movement as a whole. Depending on the candidate, this role may also support our growing global Plastics practice through the sourcing of plastic recycling and avoidance projects in the region, as well.

Main tasks and responsibilities:

Reach out, initially assess, prioritize, structure and contract carbon offset project opportunities with Project owners, and administer the North American projects within the global leads database. Depending on expertise of the candidate, this may also include similar activities for plastic reduction and recyling project opportunities as well

Actively source new North American project development opportunities, negotiate terms and close deals resulting in either signed ERPAs followed by carbon asset development for North American projects carried out by the project development team, or in signed investment agreements through South Pole’s funds and platform offerings, coordinated by our Structured Carbon Finance team

Contribute to business development, including targeted business meetings, leading pitching sessions, financial analysis and liaising with project owners

Contribute to market intelligence info gathering, including research on potential projects, eligible technologies, standards, market prices

Network proactively with relevant organisations including potential project owners, land owners or land owner associations, public-private entities, government agencies, NGOs or foundations

Attend relevant gatherings and represent South Pole in conferences

Closely collaborate with the Regional Projects Heads in other locations, the sourcing team and the project development team in order to ensure an efficient and effective implementation of South Pole’s sourcing strategies

Efficient and effective resource planning to optimise sourcing activities

Essential Requirements:

University degree in a relevant field (e.g. Environmental Science, Environmental Management, Sustainability) or a broader field with evidence of a focus on environmental or sustainability issues (e.g. Engineering, Business/Management/Finance) is preferred

Minimum of 3-5 years of relevant work experience, including several years of experience in environmental markets, particularly in carbon markets

Thorough understanding of carbon products and markets, preferably including project-based carbon standards, technologies and project development processes, North American voluntary and compliance markets

Knowledge and expertise in environmental markets, sustainability and climate actionProven track record of meeting or exceeding challenging targets

Strong business acumen, with the ability to understand the evolution of environmental markets within the region and translate this into compelling business opportunities that are financially sound

Outstanding interpersonal, communication and collaboration skills to partner effectively with key internal and external stakeholders

Strong quantitative skills and the ability to use data and metrics to inform decisions

Comfortable operating globally in a fast-paced high-growth international environment

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Excellent oral and written skills in English

National, or holder of a valid required work visa in host country

Desirable Qualifications: