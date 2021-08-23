California gasoline consumption ticks up, but flattens to 2019 levels

California gasoline usage rose slightly in June as pandemic restrictions were removed, but the Golden State’s fuel demand stagnated against historic levels despite the month-on-month gains, according to federal data.