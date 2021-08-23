EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs climb above €55 as Nord Stream worries trigger buying

Euro Markets: EUAs climb above €55 as Nord Stream worries trigger buying

Published 17:45 on August 23, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:49 on August 23, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

Carbon prices rallied strongly on Monday amid firmer natural gas, as speculative buyers accumulated positions ahead of a key court decision on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

