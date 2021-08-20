WCI emitters build near-record California carbon short position ahead of Q3 auction

Entities regulated in the California-Quebec cap-and-trade scheme unloaded California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) in the days leading up to the Q3 WCI auction, while financial firms kept their holdings nearly unchanged, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.