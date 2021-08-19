Senior Manager, Program Development, Verra – Washington DC/Remote

Job Title: Senior Manager, Program Development

Location: Flexible: Washington, DC or remote (working with significant overlap with US business hours, specifically Pacific Time)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Senior Director, GHG Programs

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

— to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra’s Program Team is looking for a Senior Manager, Program Development to support our work to foster climate impact and generate related environmental and social benefits through the VCS Program.

A day with Verra’s collaborative Program Team might include…

Working with the Program and Innovations Teams, and external technical experts, to develop new VCS tools, guidance and requirements to support innovative methodologies and project types.

Assessing the implications of the Paris Agreement for traditional approaches to additionality and baselines, and revising VCS programmatic elements to ensure they work in tandem with the Agreement’s objectives.

Coordinating with the Innovations Team to secure internal approval and ensure timely release of new VCS tools, guidance and requirements they are working on.

Collaborating with the Program and Policy & Markets Teams to integrate feedback from external stakeholders on the VCS Program and develop ways to streamline and/or strengthen VCS requirements and procedures.

Collaborating with the Communications Team to support messaging around specific program updates.

Collaborating with the Program Team to operationalize updates to VCS rules and requirements.

Assisting Verra colleagues in interpreting VCS rules and requirements.

Mentoring and supervising Program Team colleagues.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Ensuring that the VCS Program continues to be both innovative and robust, and drives significant climate action, by developing practical solutions through creative problem solving.

Acting as the bridge between the Program and Innovations Teams on all new program development work, to provide the program perspective to new VCS tools, guidance and requirements being developed by the Innovations Team. This includes working with the Innovations program development manager, who is responsible for all VCS Program updates related to natural climate solutions.

Managing and supporting the work of colleagues in the Program Team engaged in developing new VCS tools, guidance and requirements.

Project managing the planning, development and release of all VCS Program updates, including managing public consultation processes and Board approval.

Coordinating the release of updates to all other Verra programs (including Climate, Community & Biodiversity Standards, Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard, and Plastic Waste Reduction Standard), to ensure timely internal approval and a coherent release schedule among the various programs.

Managing the VCS Advisory Group, engaging its members in support of new program innovations and updates to the VCS Program.

Being the go-to resource for all Verra colleagues on the VCS Program, and carbon crediting programs more broadly.

Representing Verra at relevant industry conferences, workshops and events.

You bring with you…

At least 10 years of relevant professional experience working for a standards organization (preferred), or an NGO, government, project developer, and/or validation/verification body.

Technical background and demonstrated deep understanding and work on GHG accounting, methodologies, standards and carbon crediting programs

Understanding of project development and an appreciation for the challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners in this arena.

Understanding of the Sustainable Development Goals would be advantageous.

Strong project management and attention to detail, including prioritizing and working under deadlines, and ability to work across teams.

Culturally aware with the ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

Self-starter with the ability to excel in a professional environment with limited supervision.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

A relevant university degree; a master’s degree would be advantageous.

Fluency in English is essential. Fluency in other UN languages would be an advantage.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Working at the cutting edge of a program designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that tackle some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.

Working on challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of activities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve livelihoods.

Finding effective ways to ensure the quality of projects and credits under Verra programs.

Working with a dynamic, committed, and focused team of professionals.

You will know you are successful, if…

You are seen as a reliable and capable member of the team by your peers and manager.

You build an appreciation and respect for the challenges and opportunities faced by users of the VCS Program and can effectively ensure the quality of projects and programs certified under the program.

Verra stakeholders consistently express positive feedback regarding your ability to collaborate to find workable solutions to challenges they face.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $86,412 – $98,222.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

Apply here, and please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.