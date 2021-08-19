Senior Program Officer or Program Officer, Climate Finance and Markets, Verra – Washington DC/Remote

Job Title: Senior Program Officer or Program Officer, Climate Finance and Markets

(1-2 positions)

Location: Washington, DC or remote (working with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Senior Director, Climate Finance and Markets

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most pressing environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improving livelihoods, and protecting natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding to sustain and scale projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — standards that identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

— standards that identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Program – a program that enables robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Given significant developments in the global climate policy context, governments and private-sector entities are increasingly engaging in a variety of environmental and financial policies and activities that provide opportunities for the voluntary carbon market and Verra’s standards in facilitating the achievement of climate and development goals. Verra is looking for Senior Program Officers and Program Officers to help ensure the growth and maturation of environmental and social markets, with a particular focus on carbon markets, in a manner that fosters trust and confidence.

A day with Verra’s collaborative Policy and Markets team might include…

Engaging with entities active in voluntary carbon markets and other financing arrangements to assess how VCS carbon crediting could be scaled up to maximize its climate and development impacts.

Speaking with policymakers and regulators to assess the potential for Verra standards to strengthen government emission reduction and removal policies and objectives.

Serving or otherwise supporting the work of market advisory boards on behalf of Verra.

Working with colleagues in communications, regional outreach, and sustainable development markets to ensure the accuracy and delivery of key messages related to Verra’s offerings.

Working with colleagues across Verra to draw implications of strategies and external developments.

Specific functions you will be responsible for…

Helping to develop organizational strategies to participate effectively in, and influence the direction of, governmental, intergovernmental, and sectoral policy dialogues to promote Verra’s standards.

Helping to design and implement engagement approaches with priority national and subnational governments and intergovernmental organizations (e.g., UNFCCC, ICAO).

Servicing the organization’s engagement in major initiatives aimed at scaling up global carbon markets.

Analyzing market opportunities and risks associated with Verra’s standards.

Tracking, monitoring, and acting upon global policy and market developments.

Providing high-quality substantive inputs to ensure Verra’s direction.

You bring with you…

At least 3-5 years (Senior Program Officer) or 1-3 years (Program Officer) of relevant professional experience in supporting the development of high-integrity carbon markets, carbon crediting mechanisms or financing arrangements, and their operationalization.

Track record of successfully contributing to and executing strategies. An ability to think creatively and in a solution-oriented manner is essential.

Strong organizational skills and discipline to be able to prioritize and work efficiently and effectively under deadlines with limited supervision.

Outstanding interpersonal skills; capable of maintaining a professional approach and demeanor in high-pressure situations and providing support and guidance to other Verra team members.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is essential. Fluency in other languages would be an advantage.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Helping to develop and implement strategies that establish a solid role for Verra’s independent standards in voluntary and compliance carbon market settings and finance arrangements addressing climate change and sustainable development.

Working at the cutting edge of programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that tackle the most pressing environmental and social issues of our day.

Expanding your network of professionals working on climate and sustainable development, including government officials, private-sector actors, NGOs, and others.

Learning from a diverse group of climate and sustainable development thought leaders and other talented professionals at Verra.

You will know you are successful, if…

You are seen as a reliable and capable addition to the team.

The team functions more smoothly because of your support.

Your knowledge of carbon markets and sustainable development grows.

You help push team deliverables across the finish line on schedule.

Verra is able to effectively develop and strengthen the role of its standards in facilitating the adoption of more ambitious mitigation contributions and enabling the accurate quantification of climate and development contributions.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance.

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care.

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan.

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located.

Paid Time Off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

The starting salary range is US$56,454-68,966 (Senior Program Officer) and US$52,253-58,071 (Program Officer), depending on experience.

How to Apply

Apply here, and please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.

This job announcement may be used to fill multiple positions at the Senior Program Officer and/or Program Officer level.