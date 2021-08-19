NA Markets: California carbon eases into Q3 WCI sale, RGGI allowances retrace from record highs

Published 22:29 on August 19, 2021 / Last updated at 22:29 on August 19, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices retraced slightly as speculators and compliance entities shifted their attention to the August WCI auction, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) dropped over the week after rising to new all-time highs.