Head of International Offsets R&D, GreenCollar – Sydney/Remote

Head of International Offsets R&D

Newly created role

Autonomy and scope to create and implement project methodology from the ground up

Awesome working culture and team dedicated to the mission

GreenCollar is Australia’s largest dedicated Environmental Markets advisor and investor. Our team works to understand the natural capital in the land and marine scape and enable stakeholders to access innovative finance to implement projects with positive environmental and economic outcomes. GreenCollar is the largest provider of abatement under the Australian Government’s Emissions Reduction Fund. In addition, GreenCollar is actively developing new environmental markets that respond to the Paris Agreement Sustainable Development Goals.

GreenCollar are continuing the journey to build out their international presence and offset projects with this newly created opportunity. You will be the driving force in the technical development of the end-to-end projects under environmental market standards for carbon, biodiversity, water and plastics. The mission is to reduce GHG’s or sequester carbon from agriculture, forestry, and land use activities, with a focus on reducing deforestation and forest degradation.

You will report directly to the Chief Science Officer whilst having the support of an amazingly talented technical team who will thrive on the opportunity to jump on board with your journey and learn new things.

More about the role:

Lead technical development of international forest and land-use carbon credit projects

Develop baselines, estimate leakage and non-permanence deductions, developing monitoring and reporting plans

Work with internal teams to help create a high quality, high integrity portfolio with a focus on nature-based solutions

Support technical due diligence of the projects

Help to identify and plan on-the-ground activities that support project development and implementation

Provide technical advice & expertise on the development and/or revision of new and existing methods and new market opportunities

Develop work plans and strategies for implementation of research and development opportunities across GreenCollar international initiatives

Establish, implement, and monitor GreenCollar research and development strategies, policies and plans

Develop and implement research projects, priorities, and targets to support international project opportunities, policy developments and market expansion

Manage client, stakeholder, and collaborator engagement & communications

Oversee development of risk analysis frameworks for project implementation & maintenance

Develop project origination & rapid assessment tools to assist with identifying new project opportunities

Coordinate development of reporting template and dashboards

Guide and mentor other GC team members to build internal capability and knowledge on the international project framework

About you:

7+ years in lead role technical role developing international projects and carbon accounting

Experience in working on nature-based solutions

Deep technical understanding of Redd+ methodologies

Knowledge of vegetation and water quality management solutions

Experience in collecting and analyzing remote sensing data, developing baselines and monitoring plans, estimating leakage and non-permanence risk deductions

Experience as or serving with auditors to shepherd projects through validation and verification

Overseeing ongoing monitoring and reporting requirements

Peer-review publications on topics relating to carbon (desirable)

Familiarity with diverse carbon market standards and project types such as Verified Carbon Standard Gold Standard, Clean Development Mechanism, Jurisdictional and Nested REDD+

Character & Attributes:

Holds yourself and others accountable to the highest in moral and ethical standards

Demonstrates ability to problem solve by implementing sustainable solutions

Curious and courageous in uncharted territory

Values working collaboratively and inclusively to deliver collective impact

Uses intellect and street smarts to think ahead, evolve ideas and push boundaries

Down to earth, purposeful and humble in your approach

