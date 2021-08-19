Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:27 on August 19, 2021 / Last updated at 12:27 on August 19, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUA prices fell to their lowest in more than two weeks early on Thursday, tracking widespread losses across the energy complex as Russian gas producer Gazprom was reported saying that it would begin shipping through the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline this year.