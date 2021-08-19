Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:27 on August 19, 2021 / Last updated at 12:27 on August 19, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUA prices fell to their lowest in more than two weeks early on Thursday, tracking widespread losses across the energy complex as Russian gas producer Gazprom was reported saying that it would begin shipping through the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline this year.
EUA prices fell to their lowest in more than two weeks early on Thursday, tracking widespread losses across the energy complex as Russian gas producer Gazprom was reported saying that it would begin shipping through the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline this year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.