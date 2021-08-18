Bavardage > Second forest carbon investment fraudster handed extended UK jail sentence for failing to repay £10 mln

Second forest carbon investment fraudster handed extended UK jail sentence for failing to repay £10 mln

Published 23:46 on August 18, 2021  /  Last updated at 00:26 on August 19, 2021  /  Bavardage, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A second member of a gang of Oxbridge-educated forest carbon investment fraudsters has been handed another decade in a British jail for failing to repay £10 million in ill-gotten gains.

