PREVIEW: Traders see greater uncertainty for WCI auction, with some anticipating high discounts

Published 15:31 on August 18, 2021 / Last updated at 16:34 on August 18, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

WCI carbon traders anticipate the August current vintage auction on Wednesday will settle below the secondary market, with some participants expecting a steeper discount than the Q2 sale despite allowance prices surging over the summer.