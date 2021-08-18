EMEA > Euro Markets: Carbon recovers to settle 0.9% lower after gas-driven crash

Euro Markets: Carbon recovers to settle 0.9% lower after gas-driven crash

Published 17:35 on August 18, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:37 on August 18, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

Carbon prices whipsawed on Wednesday, falling as much as 3.3% at one point after a strong daily auction was followed by a sharp crash in natural gas after rumours circulated that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline had begun to ship gas.

Carbon prices whipsawed on Wednesday, falling as much as 3.3% at one point after a strong daily auction was followed by a sharp crash in natural gas after rumours circulated that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline had begun to ship gas.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software