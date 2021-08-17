RFS Market: RINs stagnate as stakeholders await biofuel quotas
Published 18:42 on August 17, 2021 / Last updated at 18:42 on August 17, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
US biofuel credit (RIN) values have remained rangebound over much of August on a lack of drivers and as market participants await the release of this year’s biofuel quotas under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).
