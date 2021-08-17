California outlines initial scenarios that may exceed 2030 GHG goal

Published 17:02 on August 17, 2021 / Last updated at 17:21 on August 17, 2021

California regulator ARB will ask for stakeholder feedback on Tuesday about whether to set a more ambitious 2030 carbon abatement goal during the 2022 Scoping Plan process, while also contemplating other mechanisms to drive emissions reductions in the Golden State.