China hopes to open ETS door to financials before year-end -exchange
Published 09:33 on August 17, 2021 / Last updated at 09:33 on August 17, 2021 / China, China's National ETS / No Comments
China is hopeful institutional investors will be able to trade in the national emissions trading scheme by year-end, an exchange official told state media this week, a move considered vital to ignite the market’s liquidity.
