China > ETS could cut 30-60% of China’s emissions over time, report finds

ETS could cut 30-60% of China’s emissions over time, report finds

Published 07:28 on August 17, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:11 on August 17, 2021  /  China, China's National ETS  /  No Comments

China’s national emissions trading scheme could drive reductions of 30-60% of the nation’s current CO2 output by 2060, though is unlikely to have much impact in the near term, according to a report released Tuesday.

China’s national emissions trading scheme could drive reductions of 30-60% of the nation’s current CO2 output by 2060, though is unlikely to have much impact in the near term, according to a report released Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software