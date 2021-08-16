Low Carbon Policy & Advocacy Manager, Australia, BP – Melbourne

Consulting & Strategy

Environment & Sustainability Consulting

Competitive + 12% super + incentives

Full Time

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Be part of this journey as our Low Carbon Policy & Advocacy Manager.

In this you will play a key role in shaping our story. Part of an agile team with an extensive and influential remit, this role is particularly focused oversee environmental performance and compliance with bp’s sustainability frame across Australia & NZ (ANZ) entities. This role sits on our new look ANZ Communications and Advocacy Leadership Team.

Some of your accountabilities will include:

Develop and implement our low carbon advocacy plans in partnership with Regions, Cities & Solutions teams and the Government & Regulatory Affairs Manager

Lead engagement with industry associations, think tanks and NGOs on low and zero carbon, climate change and new energy solutions

Advise management on ANZ and international climate change policies, including those associated with low carbon technology development and deployment such as green and blue hydrogen, carbon capture use and sequestration (CCUS), emission offsets, carbon pricing, renewable fuels, renewable energy standards

Ensure ASPAC alignment with global advocacy campaigns in support of business strategy

Build positive relationships with key decision makers across industry, state and federal government.

Ability to represent bp in public engagements

Mentor and support team members

About you

Bachelor’s degree in sustainability/environmental studies, engineering or public policy. Master’s degree highly preferred

10+ years’ experience in public policy, with a portion of that time in low carbon energy

Experience in renewable energy and/or clean mobility solutions advocacy and/or regulatory affairs with regulators, federal or state governments.

Proven ability to develop and maintain external stakeholder relationships, a commercial mindset, sound business understanding, strategic perspective and delivery focus.

Proven ability to engage and influence senior leaders, cross functional / global teams and business / advocacy priorities.

Experience of working in a matrixed organisation

Passionate about learning, seeks feedback and invites difference of opinion

Externally orientated – actively working on developing external connections, aware of best practice and actively learns from others

What we offer in return

A chance to really have an impact and shape the role into something special

Opportunity to play a role in bp’s ambition to be a very different company by 2030

A life. Genuine work and life balance, and an organisation culture that cares and commits to balance.

12% superannuation, fuel discounts and cash bonus

APPLY HERE

BP Australia acknowledges Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as Australia’s First people. We are committed to achieving a diverse workforce and strongly encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people for this role and all other current vacancies.