Low Carbon Transportation Engineer, California Air Resources Board – Sacramento

Job Posting: Low Carbon Transportation Engineer

State Air Resources Board

JC-249608

Low Carbon Transportation Engineer

AIR RESOURCES ENGINEER (MAND)

$5,540.00 – $10,377.00 per Month

Final Filing Date: 8/26/2021

Job Description and Duties

The Alternative Fuels Section within the Transportation Fuels Branch is seeking to recruit an Air Resources Engineer to support the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS). The LCFS is a key program to promote alternative fuels and achieve GHG emission reductions in the transportation sector. Key activities of the section include working with market experts to analyze supply trends of alternative fuels in California, suggesting adjustments to the LCFS rule to better promote alternative fuels and zero emission vehicle (ZEV) deployment, investigating the economics of various alternative fuel production technologies, assessing the supply and demand fundamentals of the LCFS credit market, and monitoring the LCFS credit market to deter and detect manipulation. The position is part of a team responsible for implementing the LCFS, developing innovative new fuels regulations to reduce criteria and greenhouse gas emissions, and providing scientific support on fuels and alternative fuels.

The Air Resources Engineer is expected to apply scientific principles and other research methods to conduct economic and environmental assessment of low carbon transportation technologies and fuels-related policies; review applications submitted under ZEV infrastructure provisions and evaluate ZEV projects; analyze the role of transportation related policies in the context of California’s long-term climate goals; develop cost-benefit analyses to investigate economics of various emission reduction technologies and alternative fuel production technologies; analyze fundamentals of fuel supply and demand in California; and provide inputs to make changes to the LCFS program for incentivizing alternative fuels and low carbon transportation technologies. The ARE will work independently and with team members, and communicate regularly with stakeholders and other interest groups.

This is a repost. If you have previously applied for this position there is no need to reapply.

You will find additional information about the job in the Duty Statement.

Working Conditions

Position located in a high-rise building

Requires being in a stationary position, consistent with office work, for extended periods.

Standard office environment (for example, artificial lighting, controlled temperature, etc.)

Daily use of a personal computer, office equipment, and/or telephone.

Travel may be required up to 5% of the time for making presentations and/or providing other program related information at public forums.

Minimum Requirements

You will find the Minimum Requirements in the Class Specification.

Additional Documents

Position Details

Job Code #: JC-249608

Position #(s): 673-450-3735-040

Working Title: Low Carbon Transportation Engineer

Classification:

AIR RESOURCES ENGINEER (MAND)

$5,540.00 – $6,606.00 A

$6,344.00 – $7,937.00 B

$7,821.00 – $9,781.00 C

$8,293.00 – $10,377.00 D

# of Positions: 1

Work Location: Sacramento County

Job Type: Permanent, Full Time

Department Information

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is charged with protecting the public from the harmful effects of air pollution and developing programs and actions to fight climate change. From requirements for clean cars and fuels to adopting innovative solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, California has pioneered a range of innovative approaches that have set the standard for effective air and climate programs for the nation, and the world.

CARB values diversity at all levels of the organization and is committed to fostering an environment in which employees from a variety of backgrounds, cultures, and personal experiences are welcomed and can thrive. CARB believes the diversity of our employees collectively make up one of the world’s most respected environmental organizations. Join CARB and help us improve the lives of all Californians.

Department Website: http://www.arb.ca.gov

Special Requirements

In order to be considered for this position, you must submit a copy of your unofficial college transcripts and/or degree for education verification. Official transcripts may be required upon appointment of the position.

Application Instructions

Completed applications and all required documents must be received or postmarked by the Final Filing Date in order to be considered. Dates printed on Mobile Bar Codes, such as the Quick Response (QR) Codes available at the USPS, are not considered Postmark dates for the purpose of determining timely filing of an application.

Final Filing Date: 8/26/2021

Who May Apply

Individuals who are currently in the classification, eligible for lateral transfer, eligible for reinstatement, have list eligibility, are in the process of obtaining list eligibility, or have SROA and/or Surplus eligibility (please attach your letter, if available). SROA and Surplus candidates are given priority; therefore, individuals with other eligibility may be considered in the event no SROA or Surplus candidates apply. Individuals who are eligible for a Training and Development assignment may also be considered for this position(s).

Applications will be screened and only the most qualified applicants will be selected to move forward in the selection process. Applicants must meet the Minimum Qualifications stated in the Classification Specification(s).

How To Apply

Complete Application Packages (including your Examination/Employment Application (STD 678) and applicable or required documents) must be submitted to apply for this Job Posting. Application Packages may be submitted electronically through your CalCareer Account at www.CalCareers.ca.gov. When submitting your application in hard copy, a completed copy of the Application Package listing must be included. If you choose to not apply electronically, a hard copy application package may be submitted through an alternative method listed below:

Address for Mailing Application Packages

You may submit your application and any applicable or required documents to:

State Air Resources Board

Attn: Gretchen Tanguileg

1001 I Street, 20th Floor

Sacramento, CA 95814

Address for Drop-Off Application Packages

You may drop off your application and any applicable or required documents at:

State Air Resources Board

Gretchen Tanguileg

1001 I Street, 20th Floor

Sacramento, CA 95814

Please Drop Off To Front Security Guard

08:00 AM – 05:00 PM

Required Application Package Documents

The following items are required to be submitted with your application. Applicants who do not submit the required items timely may not be considered for this job:

Current version of the State Examination/Employment Application STD Form 678 (when not applying electronically), or the Electronic State Employment Application through your Applicant Account at www.CalCareers.ca.gov. All Experience and Education relating to the Minimum Qualifications listed on the Classification Specification should be included to demonstrate how you meet the Minimum Qualifications for the position.

Resume is required and must be included.

Other – Cover Letter – The cover letter should be no longer than one page and must describe why you are interested in this position, and what makes you a competitive candidate.

Applicants requiring reasonable accommodations for the hiring interview process must request the necessary accommodations if scheduled for a hiring interview. The request should be made at the time of contact to schedule the interview. Questions regarding reasonable accommodations may be directed to the EEO contact listed on this job posting.

Desirable Qualifications

In addition to evaluating each candidate’s relative ability, as demonstrated by quality and breadth of experience, the following factors will provide the basis for competitively evaluating each candidate:

We are looking for candidates who possess knowledge in one or more of the following areas: quantification and mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions in transportation sector; environmental and cost-benefit analysis of transportation technologies and policies; production and processing technologies for advanced biofuels; lifecycle analysis; zero emission transportation technologies; environmental equity and justice; LCFS, Renewable Portfolio Standard, or other climate-related fuel standards; and energy and environmental markets including carbon markets, biofuel, fossil fuel, and related commodity markets.

The successful candidate for this position will demonstrate initiative, have excellent written and oral communication skills, have the ability to understand technical and policy issues, have strong analytical and problem-solving skills, work effectively with other staff and coordinate with community, industry and government stakeholders. Applicants should also be able to work independently or in a team setting and have excellent interpersonal skills. The position is expected to represent the Branch in their area of expertise at agency meetings, public workshops, stakeholder forums, etc.

Benefits

Nearby (third-party) parking

Convenient to public transportation

Gym

Daycare facility

General State Employment Benefits and Protections

Click here to view more information about the outstanding benefits offered to State employees.

Contact Information

The Hiring Unit Contact is available to answer questions regarding the position or application process.

Department Website: http://www.arb.ca.gov

Hiring Unit Contact:

Lori Isbell

ext:

Lori.Isbell@arb.ca.gov

Please direct requests for Reasonable Accommodations to the interview scheduler at the time the interview is being scheduled. You may direct any additional questions regarding Reasonable Accommodations or Equal Employment Opportunity for this position(s) to the Department’s EEO Office.

EEO Contact:

Payam Ahmadi

(916) 322-1954

EEOP@arb.ca.gov

California Relay Service: 1-800-735-2929 (TTY), 1-800-735-2922 (Voice) TTY is a Telecommunications Device for the Deaf, and is reachable only from phones equipped with a TTY Device.

Hard Copy Applications Submission

CARB highly recommends electronic application submission for all their JC (Job Control) postings. For those applicants who are unable to submit an electronic application, they may be submitted in paper format but must contain the following information on the first page of the application in order to be processed and included in the applicant pool:

• The JC number listed on the job posting.

• The classification title

• Current CalCareer I.D. number (from your CalCareer account under the “CalCareer Account” tab)

NOTE: Applicant’s must not include Social Security Numbers, LEAP status information or paperwork, Equal Employment Opportunity information, exam result notices or scores, or medical or criminal history information on any document within their application package.

Using the online application system as specified in the announcement is the preferred method of applying for civil service job opportunities; however, applicants may instead apply by way of U.S. mail, parcel delivery or courier service, or in person, as set forth in this announcement. Paper applications must include a signature.

Equal Opportunity Employer

The State of California is an equal opportunity employer to all, regardless of age, ancestry, color, disability (mental and physical), exercising the right to family care and medical leave, gender, gender expression, gender identity, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, military or veteran status, national origin, political affiliation, race, religious creed, sex (includes pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding and related medical conditions), and sexual orientation.

It is an objective of the State of California to achieve a drug-free work place. Any applicant for state employment will be expected to behave in accordance with this objective because the use of illegal drugs is inconsistent with the law of the State, the rules governing Civil Service, and the special trust placed in public servants.