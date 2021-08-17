UK unveils hydrogen strategy, putting CCS-based output on par with renewables
Published 00:01 on August 17, 2021 / Last updated at 22:12 on August 16, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
The UK unveiled its hydrogen strategy on Tuesday, proposing to use contract-for-difference funding that gives no preference to renewables-derived production over captured fossil gas.
