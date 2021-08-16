Climate Finance and Land Use Consultant, Climate Focus – Bogota

Our company

Climate Focus is a pioneering international advisory firm and think-tank committed to the development of policies, programs and projects that mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change. Our international and multidisciplinary team works closely with clients in the private sector, multilateral organizations, governments and non-governmental organizations across a range of sectors including renewable energy, forests and agriculture, waste, transport, and energy efficiency. We provide independent advice that is relevant for today’s decision-makers, ranging from the development of climate-resilient agricultural policies to the creation of hand-held technologies that can monitor project-based emissions reductions in the energy sector. Our advice is rooted in a profound knowledge of climate change policies, science, finance and project development.

Climate Focus was founded in 2004 and has offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Bogota, Rotterdam and Washington, D.C. Our team of experts is complemented by a broad and diverse network of in-country and international partners. More information: www.climatefocus.com

Job description

This is an opportunity for a highly motivated individual to work with a dynamic organization, with high organizational and managerial skills committed to advancing new applied research, analysis and implementation of climate science and policy.

The successful candidate will work within the land use team on nature-based solutions to climate change including projects related to the sustainable development of agriculture, protection and restoration of forests.

Current projects in which the selected candidate will participate include development and management of sustainable business models in the land use sector in particular agricultural value chains (i.e., cocoa, cattle, forestry, palm oil, etc.), carbon accounting, climate finance feasibility assessments, support of REDD+ implementation, voluntary carbon market engagement, and support of sustainable land use investments.

As an integral part of the team, you will help solve complex challenges through innovative solutions: developing regional strategies for reducing livestock emissions, building feasible development scenarios in the land sector for achieving the Paris Agreement targets, REDD+, efficient carbon accounting, and facilitating investment for sustainable land use.

The position offers exposure to a wide range of issues and requires interdisciplinary research skills, solid analysis capabilities including economic, and strong interpersonal skills.

The suitable candidate will need a strong foundation in environmental science and policy, economics and climate finance. We look for a results-oriented team player, comfortable working with a diverse group of clients. Specific tasks include:

Independently manage technical projects for governments, multilateral organizations, and private sector clients in the area of agriculture, forestry and other land uses

Analyze business models for agriculture and forestry, and assess and develop financial mechanisms

Provide insights on land management, planning and policy, ecosystem sciences, resource economics, and commodity supply chains

Draft and edit reports, briefings and proposals

Build and nourish client relationships through participation in national and international meetings

Acquire new projects and support the impact of Climate Focus in Latin America

Candidate profile

Highly motivated and entrepreneurial individual capable of delivering high quality and timely services to clients from our Bogotá office.

The successful candidate will have:

Advanced degree (Master’s) in environmental sciences, and/or economics and/or finance and/or agri-business administration,

At least five years-experience in the field of climate change policy, and land-related research (e.g., agriculture, REDD+, AFOLU), climate and development finance or sustainability,

Project management expertise and familiarity with financial modeling and project management tools,

Broad understanding of the practical, scientific, economic, social, and political dimensions of climate change mitigation in the land sector,

Strong analytical capacities and quantitative skills, proven skills (and fluency) in writing papers, articles or reports in both Spanish and English,

Excellent research and science-based working skills, including writing and communication skills,

Team player that enjoys working in a client-oriented, international field of business,

Interested in multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary work that combines climate science, economics and policy,

Comfortable managing multiple tasks and working with a fast-paced international team

Permission to work in Colombia.

Willingness to travel

Time and remuneration

Full-time position with an expected start date in September 2021. The salary will be competitive and commensurate with the candidate’s qualifications and experience.

Application

Interested candidates should submit their CV and cover letter in English to Juan Pablo Castro: jp.castro@climatefocus.com. Applications will be received until Aug. 30 2021.