Euro Markets: Surging gas prices help EUAs erase last week’s losses
Published 12:41 on August 16, 2021 / Last updated at 17:50 on August 16, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs rose sharply on Monday, clawing back all of last week's losses and settling at a new record, as dip buyers entered the market and European energy prices surged.
EUAs rose sharply on Monday, clawing back all of last week’s losses and settling at a new record, as dip buyers entered the market and European energy prices surged.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.