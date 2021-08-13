Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:59 on August 13, 2021 / Last updated at 12:59 on August 13, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs clawed back most of their losses on Friday after an early sell-off, amid a general weakness in energy markets.
EUAs clawed back most of their losses on Friday after an early sell-off, amid a general weakness in energy markets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.