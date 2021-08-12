NA Markets: CCA prices climb before Q3 sale, RGGI sets new all-time high

Published 22:57 on August 12, 2021 / Last updated at 22:57 on August 12, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices increased ahead of next week’s quarterly auction with speculative demand fuelling those gains, while RGGI Allowances (RGA) hit fresh all-time highs this week on elevated buying interest.